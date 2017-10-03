Seth Meyers urges D.C. to be honest 'if it's going to be thoughts and prayers from here on out'

On "Late Night" on Monday, host Seth Meyers took the opportunity in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas to talk directly to the nation's politicians and praise first responders.

"It always seems like that the worst displays of humanity in this country are immediately followed by the best," he said of the massacre that killed 59 people and injured more than 500. "And sadly that is followed by no action at all. Then it repeats itself."

Noting that gun violence had been addressed previously on the show, he continued, "I’m not sure what else I can say. I also know nothing I say will make any difference at all. But to Congress, I would just like to say, are there no steps we can take as a nation to prevent gun violence? Or is this just how it is and how it’s going to continue to be?"

He challenged politicians to "just be honest" about their intentions, if those intentions were not to talk further about gun violence and not to take action.

"If it's going to be 'thoughts and prayers' from here on out," Meyers said, "the least you can do is be honest about that."

Meyers then gave a nod to the first responders in Las Vegas, drawing a round of applause from the studio audience.