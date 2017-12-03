'Call Me by Your Name' and 'Shape of Water' pile up awards from L.A. Film Critics Assn.

The Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. had lots of love for Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name” and Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” during its annual awards deliberations on Sunday.

Guadagnino’s coming-of-age story about a 17-year-old American boy who falls in love with his father’s assistant played by Armie Hammer won best picture. And Timothée Chalamet was named best actor for his performance as the young American in Italy.

Guadagnino and Del Toro shared the directing award thanks to a tie vote from the critics group.

Del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” also earned several other honors. Star Sally Hawkins was named best actress for her performance as a mute woman who works at a government laboratory and falls in love with captured sea creature. Director of photography Dan Laustsen also won for his cinematography. Composer Alexandre Desplat was runner-up in the music/score category, and Paul D. Austerberry was runner-up for production design in the Fox Searchlight film.

The award for supporting actor went to Willem Dafoe for his work in "The Florida Project," with Sam Rockwell announced as runner-up for his portrayal of a morally conflicted cop in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Laurie Metcalf won the supporting actress award for her role in "Lady Bird," with Mary J. Blige announced as runner-up for her performance in "Mudbound."

Jordan Peele won the screenplay award for “Get Out”; runner up was Martin McDonagh for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

The animation winner was “The Breadwinner,” with Pixar hit “Coco” named runner-up.

There was a tie in the foreign language voting, with France’s “BPM” and Russia’s “Loveless” sharing the award.

Dennis Gassner won the award for production design for his work on "Blade Runner 2049," and Lee Smith won for editing on "Dunkirk." Tatiana S. Riegel was runner-up for her editing work in “I, Tonya.”

Jonny Greenwood took home the award for music for the score of the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed "Phantom Thread," set in the high-fashion world of 1950s London.

"Faces Places," directed by the art world odd couple Agnes Varda and J.R., won the award for documentary/nonfiction film, with “Jane,” Brett Morgan’s documentary about chimpanzee researcher Jane Goodall, named runner-up.

The Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award was given to Lee Anne Schmitt's "Purge This Land."