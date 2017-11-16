Simone Garcia Johnson chosen as the first Golden Globe Ambassador

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Samantha Bee sounds off on Roy Moore, Louis C.K. and the personal pervert problem
- Simon Garcia Johnson chosen as the first Golden Globe Ambassador
- 'Veep' production postponed during Julia Louis-Dreyfus' cancer treatment
- Former child star Mara Wilson defends 'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown in poignant essay
- Rose McGowan plans not-guilty plea on drug charge she believes is linked to Weinstein
Simone Garcia Johnson, daughter of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, has been selected as Golden Globe Ambassador as the awards ceremony heads into its 75th year.
Much like her father used to be called the Rock, Garcia Johnson's new gig used to be called Miss Golden Globe — or, occasionally, Mr. Golden Globe. This year the title changed, along with the job description.
Historically, the Hollywood scion awarded the gig has helped get the trophies onstage and the winners off it when each speech is done. For the 2017 ceremony, it took all three of Sylvester Stallone's daughters to pull it off.
This year, instead of an awards-season one-off, the role has been expanded to "embody the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts year round,” said Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which presents the Globes and plans this year to distribute $2.8 million in charitable grants to entertainment-industry organizations.
“I’ve been lucky enough to grow up in a household with strong role models," Garcia Johnson said in a statement released by the HFPA. "I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about.”
The association celebrated the unveiling at Catch LA in West Hollywood on Wednesday night with a party attended by Jake Gyllenhaal, Saoirse Ronan, Issa Rae, Nina Dobrev, Kate Bosworth, Kumail Nanjani, Alison Brie, Salma Hayek and others.
Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and James Sullivan of “This Is Us” showed up, as did former Miss Golden Globe Corinne Foxx (2016) and Greer Grammer (2015).
The 75th anniversary Golden Globe Awards will be held Jan. 7.