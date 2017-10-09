New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer digs into Rey's past and it scares Luke

The debut of a new "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer is here, and the fanfare is so big ESPN used the evocative movie text crawl to promote Monday Night Football.

Lucasfilm premiered their latest "Star Wars" trailer during the Minnesota Vikings-Chicago Bears. Get a glimpse of the further adventures of Rey, Luke, Finn, Leia, Poe and Kylo Ren.

In the initial teaser trailer, we saw Rey (Daisy Ridley) studying with Luke (Mark Hamill) and using the Force to reach out as images and quick-cut action sequences flowed by. This time, we get a bit more plot as the last Jedi -- seemingly Luke Skywalker and Rey -- continue to be hunted.

A new poster was also unveiled.