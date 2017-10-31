Stephen Colbert cannot contain his excitement about Paul Manafort indictment

It may be Halloween, but it was more like Christmas for Stephen Colbert, who could not help but break out into songs about Paul Manafort’s indictment on “The Late Show” Monday night.

“It’s almost Halloween, and this year is going to be super spooky for Donald Trump because special prosecutor and off-duty Lurch Robert Mueller just announced the first indictment in the Russia investigation,” Colbert said at the top of his show.

Mueller, of course, has been investigating possible connections between the Trump campaign and any efforts by Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. Manafort, who served as Trump’s campaign manager, and his top aide Richard W. Gates III have been accused of 12 counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.

Colbert made the Halloween-vs.-Christmas comparison before breaking out into various Yuletide tunes gloating about how Manafort was likely “just the first of many.”

Still, the host didn't let his joy keep him from taking a jab at how the arrest went down.

“The charges were actually filed on Friday but they gave Manafort until today to turn himself in,” said Colbert. “Wow, we white people really do get arrested differently. They might as well have sent him a formal invitation.”

Colbert also had plenty to say about the numerous charges the political consultant faces.

“Manafort’s been charged with 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, tax fraud and conspiracy against the United States,” he said. “What’s that crime usually called again? I can’t remember, for some treason.”

In response to the indictment, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted that the situation had “nothing to do with the president … the president’s campaign or campaign activity” and that “the real collusion scandal has everything to do with the Clinton campaign.”

But Colbert was not buying it.

“My God, of course,” he said. “Hillary Clinton colluded with Russia to lose the election.”

Watch the segment above.