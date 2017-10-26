But wait, there's more! 'Stranger Things' is getting an after-show on Netflix

There are more Eggo waffles and Easter eggs to be devoured when "Stranger Things" returns for another season this weekend. And fans are getting a seat at the table because the series is getting an official after-show.

"Beyond Stranger Things" will rehash each episode of Netflix's sci-fi series in a round-table discussion -- strategically set up around a Dungeons & Dragons board game -- with the show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer, executive producer Shawn Levy, as well as the series' cast and writers.

Actor and super-fan Jim Rash will host the show, touching on the inspiration for the spooky series, behind-the-scenes stories and analysis of "Stranger Things 2," which begins streaming Friday. All seven episodes of "Beyond Stranger Things" will premiere on the same day.

Viewers are advised to watch Season 2 in its entirety before watching the after-show to avoid major spoilers, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The after-show will automatically begin playing once viewers complete the final episode of Season 2.

"Beyond Stranger Things" is the streaming giant's first go at after-show programming and is billed as a Netflix original series. It is produced by Embassy Row, which produced Netflix's "Jerry Before Seinfeld" comedy special and currently produces AMC's "Walking Dead" and "Better Call Saul" after-shows, "Talking Dead" and "Talking Saul," respectively.

Watch a sneak peek of the new series below.