Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- The CMA Awards open with a gentle Trump jab
- 'Pokemon Go' creators are making a 'Harry Potter' AR game
- First trailer for Steven Spielberg's 'The Post' pits the press against the White House
- Accuser sued by Brett Ratner stands by her allegation of rape
- Apple lands Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston drama about TV morning shows
- Keith Urban set to perform new Weinstein-inspired song at CMA Awards
- Stephen Colbert squares off against the'only Donald Trump in the Western Hemisphere'
Sturgill Simpson, busker? The country artist played to fans on the sidewalk outside of the CMA Awards
|Jevon Phillips
Instead of hanging out in the warm confines of Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Sturgill Simpson decided to busk and answers question outside of this year's CMA Awards, and he did it all live on Facebook
Often talked over by a man in the background with a microphone, Simpson spoke favorably of his pals, or wannabe pals, including Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban ("We were homies, for like 5 minutes"). He also got political, speaking out in favor of LGBT rights, among other in-the-news topics.
A sign next to his guitar case noted that all donations would go to the American Civil Liberties Union, while inside country royalty took some jabs at President Trump..
The Kentucky-born singer and songwriter was nominated for album of the year at this year’s Grammy Awards for his “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.” While Simpson lost in that field to Adele, his work did take the top country Grammy.
Simpson, as should be apparent by his busker move, exists just outside the country mainstream, thriving in a rootsy, twangy corner of the world occupied by such critically acclaimed acts as Stapleton, Mumford & Sons, the Avett Brothers, Emmylou Harris, Rhiannon Giddens, the Lumineers, Rodney Crowell, John Hiatt and Alison Krauss, among others.
Whether watching the awards or not, social media reacted to the singer's candid, and sometimes explicit, comments.