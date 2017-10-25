Tamar Braxton files for divorce from husband-manager-costar Vince Herbert

Tamar Braxton has called it quits on her marriage to Vince Herbert, who is also her manager.

The singer and reality TV personality, who has been in a relationship with the record executive since 2003 and told him "I do" in 2008, filed for divorce Tuesday in L.A. County, according to the Associated Press. The separation happened this month.

The couple have one child, 4-year-old Logan Herbert. While Braxton is asking for joint custody, she also wants their son to live with her.

In March 2016, Braxton suddenly left the show "The Real," where she had been a cohost for two seasons. Producers said in a statement at the time that the decision to part was mutual and that she was leaving to pursue a solo singing career.

That pursuit has been the focus of the couple's WEtv reality show "Tamar & Vince," which Braxton said earlier this month would be back for its fifth season starting Nov. 9. The show is a spin-off of "Braxton Family Values," also on WEtv.

In mid-September she said on Instagram that "Bluebird of Happiness," which dropped Sept. 29, would be her "BEST & LAST album." Herbert helped launch not only Tamar Braxton's career but also Lady Gaga's.

Sources told the entertainment site Jasmine Brand that the split had been coming for a while, while a Braxton rep told TMZ the decision to file was "extremely difficult."