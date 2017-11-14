Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' tops 1 million sales in four days

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Randy Lewis
Just past the halfway point of its first week of release, Taylor Swift’s sixth album, “Reputation,” has surpassed the 1-million sales mark, Nielsen Music reported Tuesday.
The album had tallied 1,050,000 copies by the end of business on Monday, four days after its release on Nov. 10, according to Nielsen.
Various industry sources told Billboard recently that Swift’s label, Big Machine Records, is projecting first week sales that may approach 2 million copies.
Whether it reaches that figure, it still establishes a record for the 27-year-old singer and songwriter, making it her fourth album in a row to exceed first-week sales of 1 million copies.
Her previous albums to top that mark were “1989,” which sold 1.29 million in 2014, “Red” (1.21 million in 2012) and “Speak Now” (1.05 million in 2010).
“Reputation” isn’t expect to threaten the record holder for first-week sales, Adele’s “25,” which posted equivalent sales of 3.4 million copies when it came out two years ago.
Swift’s latest bolted out of the gate Friday with sales of more than 700,000 copies in the first 24 hours, Nielsen reported, and it had reached 925,000 by the end of Sunday.
As it has with Swift's previous albums, Big Machine has withheld “Reputation” from streaming services initially, a move that helps drive sales early among fans most committed to hearing it immediately.
The label did, however, have a deal with iHeartRadio to stream it for 24 hours on the broadcast conglomerate’s marketing site, HitRadio.
The album has been met with largely positive reviews, scoring a collective 72 (out of possible 100) on the Metacritic.com aggregate website, based on 22 reviews.