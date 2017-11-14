Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' tops 1 million sales in four days

Just past the halfway point of its first week of release, Taylor Swift’s sixth album, “Reputation,” has surpassed the 1-million sales mark, Nielsen Music reported Tuesday.

The album had tallied 1,050,000 copies by the end of business on Monday, four days after its release on Nov. 10, according to Nielsen.

Various industry sources told Billboard recently that Swift’s label, Big Machine Records, is projecting first week sales that may approach 2 million copies.

Whether it reaches that figure, it still establishes a record for the 27-year-old singer and songwriter, making it her fourth album in a row to exceed first-week sales of 1 million copies.

Her previous albums to top that mark were “1989,” which sold 1.29 million in 2014, “Red” (1.21 million in 2012) and “Speak Now” (1.05 million in 2010).