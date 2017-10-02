Tom Petty hospitalized, but no official confirmation of his death despite widespread reports

Tom Petty was taken to UCLA Medical Center for a cardiac incident Sunday night, law enforcement has confirmed to The Times, but as of 1:15 p.m. Monday there was no official confirmation that the 66-year-old rock musician had died.

The Los Angeles Police Department, which had been cited in a report by CBS News and subsequently by other outlets that picked up the CBS story, tweeted Monday afternoon that "Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources."

CBS updated its report even as the likes of John Mayer, Jake Owen and Peter Frampton — not to mention multitudes of non-celebrity fans — were sharing their sadness and Tom Petty memories on social media.

Earlier Monday, an LAPD spokesperson told The Times that the department had no role in the matter because no crime had been committed.

At noon Monday, TMZ reported that Petty had been rushed to the hospital. It updated its story a half hour later, saying a decision had been made to pull life support. An hour after that, it reported Petty was "still clinging to life," though a chaplain had been called in around 10:30 a.m.