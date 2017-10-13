'Weird Al' Yankovic will embark on an 'Ill-Advised Vanity Tour' next year

'Weird Al' Yankovic, shown at his home in Hollywood, will embark on a tour "for the hardcore fans" in 2018.

“Weird Al” Yankovic is ditching his usual costume changes, video screens, elaborate stage production and, for the most part, the hits that have dominated his concert performances in recent years. Instead, he’ll embark on a high- (or is it low?) concept outing next year called the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

He’ll be bringing the show — featuring himself and three band members — to smaller spaces, in stark contrast to the Mandatory World Tour, which incorporated elaborate set pieces, costumes and light-show effects for virtually every number.

“The light show has gotten a lot bigger and better over the years,” he told The Times earlier this year. “This last tour was our biggest and, I think, our best. We played venues we never dreamed we’d be playing: We sold out Radio City Music Hall in New York; we did two nights at the Hollywood Bowl. This is all crazy.

“Having said that, we’re going to take this year off the road entirely, and when we come back next year and we are going to do a much, much smaller tour, in all aspects,” he added. “We’ll probably do about 50 dates in North America, without any of the production we normally take with us. Sort of a palate cleanser.

“I think we [made] this show about as big as we could possibly make it,” he said, “and now we’re going to do a show just for the real hardcore fans.”

That means deeper tracks and non-parody material from his 14 albums released since his 1983 debut album through his most recent, 2014’s “Mandatory Fun,” which became the first comedy album to enter the Billboard 200 Albums chart at No. 1.