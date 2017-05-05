Mario Maglieri, owner of Sunset Strip landmarks Whisky a Go Go and Rainbow Bar & Grill, dies at 93

There have been others to claim the title of unofficial scion of the Sunset Strip, but Mario Maglieri, who died Thursday at age 93, lorded over that realm the longest and witnessed the rise and evolution of the storied West Hollywood live-music hub.

A singular figure who owned two of the most enduring clubs in the neighborhood, the Whisky a Go Go and the Rainbow Bar & Grill, Maglieri fed musicians including Led Zeppelin, Cypress Hill, Guns N’ Roses, Motorhead and hundreds more and helped hundreds of others land onstage. When the Rainbow opened in 1972, Elton John played the launch party.

Maglieri’s death was announced on the Rainbow’s Facebook page. :

“Dear Rainbow friends and family, it is with great sadness to announce the passing of our beloved Mario Maglieri. Owner and founder of The Rainbow Bar and Grill and The Whisky a Go Go. He passed this morning while surrounded by loved ones. We will announce services shortly. We ask that you please allow the family time to grieve. Thank you for your understanding.”

Over the years Maglieri witnessed rock ’n’ roll excess and inspiration firsthand — though he said he’d never so much as smoked a joint himself. John Belushi ate his last meal at the Rainbow before overdosing at the Chateau Marmont. A Los Angeles Times profile from 1993 described Maglieri talking world politics with John Lennon outside the Roxy and buying Janis Joplin one her last bottles of Southern Comfort. He chided Jim Morrison of the Doors for his drug use.

Asked in another Times interview about the earliest rocker regulars at the Rainbow, Maglieri cited Led Zeppelin in the 1970s. “Every time they were in town, they'd party in the middle booth. And them guys know how to party!”

The rowdiest? “Oh, Guns N' Roses! I had to put them out I don't know how many times! They'd get rowdy and throw bread at people. They're good guys, but they get out of hand.”

A music fan his entire life, Maglieri didn’t play favorites when it came to genre. Asked what his favorite era for music was, he replied, “Every year. I love rock 'n' roll. Even the guys coming up, they get an E for effort.”

This obituary will be updated.

