Ads target California's GOP House members on new healthcare bill but it's not clear who's paying for them

Five of California's House Republicans are being featured in new digital ads urging them to oppose the so-called Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill to roll back Obamacare.

But the newly formed group that's running the ads isn't saying where it's getting the money for them.

The ads, which began running Thursday, highlight the bill's provisions, saying they would would "gut Medicaid" and get rid of affordable coverage for patients with preexisting conditions.

The nonprofit behind them, SoCal Health Care Coalition, was formed over the last few weeks and is "supported by a diverse group of donors who believe healthcare is a critical issue for Californians," according to spokesman Yusef Robb.

Robb declined to identify the group's major donors or who funded the ads. The group's website was registered at the end of August and its social media accounts became active last week.