Ads target California's GOP House members on new healthcare bill but it's not clear who's paying for them
|Christine Mai-Duc
Five of California's House Republicans are being featured in new digital ads urging them to oppose the so-called Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill to roll back Obamacare.
But the newly formed group that's running the ads isn't saying where it's getting the money for them.
The ads, which began running Thursday, highlight the bill's provisions, saying they would would "gut Medicaid" and get rid of affordable coverage for patients with preexisting conditions.
The nonprofit behind them, SoCal Health Care Coalition, was formed over the last few weeks and is "supported by a diverse group of donors who believe healthcare is a critical issue for Californians," according to spokesman Yusef Robb.
Robb declined to identify the group's major donors or who funded the ads. The group's website was registered at the end of August and its social media accounts became active last week.
They are aimed at five Republicans who are being targeted by Democrats in 2018: Rep. Darrell Issa (Vista); Rep. Steve Knight (Palmdale); Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (Costa Mesa); Rep. Ed Royce (Fullerton) and Rep. Mimi Walters (Irvine).
The video ads are part of a five-figure campaign that will reach "hundreds of thousands" of constituents in their districts, Robb said.
All 14 of California's GOP House members voted for an earlier Obamacare repeal bill. None of them have released public statements about the newest effort, which would likely leave millions more Americans uninsured and hit states like California the hardest.
The bill, known as Graham-Cassidy, is first expected to face a vote in the Senate next week.