Bill to reduce names on California's sex offender registry shelved

A bill that would have ended lifetime listing of many convicted sex offenders on a public registry was shelved Friday after officials said it could cost tens of millions of dollars to make the change.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey had proposed that the names of those who committed lower-level, nonviolent sex crimes or who are judged to be low risks to reoffend be removed from the registry after 10 or 20 years.

State finance officials said in a report the bill would involve “significant ongoing cost in the tens of millions of dollars" for technology costs.

Millions of dollars would also be required to process more than 40,000 requests of individuals eligible to petition for termination, the report said.

Wiener had sought the change as a way to make the system more efficient for law enforcement.

"Our sex offender registry is broken and useless to law enforcement, with many nonviolent and low-level offenders who committed their offenses decades ago," Wiener said. "If we're serious about monitoring high-risk sex offenders — as we should be — we must reform this registry."

He said it takes hours for law enforcement to do paperwork on each person on the registry each year, and the volume (105,000 people on the registry) makes it harder for police investigating new crimes to find potential offenders.