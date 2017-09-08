Proposal for 100% clean energy faces new political challenges as it nears the finish line

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, center, announces his energy legislation in May. (Chris Megerian / Los Angeles Times)

With the clock ticking until the end of the legislative session, there's new and potentially damaging opposition to a high-profile clean energy proposal. The legislation, SB 100, would phase out fossil fuels for generating electricity by 2045, strengthening California's already formidable reputation as a leader in the fight against climate change. Although it received strong support from powerful trade unions when it was announced earlier this year, now electrical workers and utility employees are opposed. Their unions, representing roughly 120,000 workers, issued an alert Thursday asking lawmakers to reject the legislation, authored by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles). Scott Wetch, a lobbyist for the unions, said the legislation is "just not ready for prime time" and should be placed on hold.

The controversy involves broader questions about the future of California's electricity grid. The Public Utilities Commission has launched a pilot program that could lead to increased reliance on technologies such as energy storage and rooftop solar. The unions fear those initiatives will result in fewer jobs for their members, as well as a less-reliable, less-regulated electricity grid. They want a provision in SB 100 that would require lawmakers to review the results of the pilot program before it can be expanded by regulators.

(Ed Andrieski / Associated Press)