- Growers and sellers of marijuana could put more of their operations under one roof under legislation unveiled on Thursday in Sacramento.
- Protesters gathered outside the governor's mansion in support of the closely watched "sanctuary state" bill.
- Gov. Jerry Brown urged more cooperation on trade and climate change issues at a conference in Russia on Wednesday.
Proposal for 100% clean energy faces new political challenges as it nears the finish line
With the clock ticking until the end of the legislative session, there's new and potentially damaging opposition to a high-profile clean energy proposal.
The legislation, SB 100, would phase out fossil fuels for generating electricity by 2045, strengthening California's already formidable reputation as a leader in the fight against climate change.
Although it received strong support from powerful trade unions when it was announced earlier this year, now electrical workers and utility employees are opposed. Their unions, representing roughly 120,000 workers, issued an alert Thursday asking lawmakers to reject the legislation, authored by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles).
Scott Wetch, a lobbyist for the unions, said the legislation is "just not ready for prime time" and should be placed on hold.
The controversy involves broader questions about the future of California's electricity grid. The Public Utilities Commission has launched a pilot program that could lead to increased reliance on technologies such as energy storage and rooftop solar.
The unions fear those initiatives will result in fewer jobs for their members, as well as a less-reliable, less-regulated electricity grid. They want a provision in SB 100 that would require lawmakers to review the results of the pilot program before it can be expanded by regulators.
Tom Dalzell, business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1245, said de León promised to address the issue in April, before the legislation was officially announced.
“He understood our concerns and said he would protect the distribution system," Dalzell said.
No such promise was made, said Jonathan Underland, a spokesman for de León. Underland said "a single lobbyist," meaning Wetch, "is pushing amendments completely unrelated to SB 100 and impugning the pro tem's integrity to justify his means."
"He's entitled to critique a state agency, but he shouldn't hijack SB 100 to wage that battle," Underland added.
Environmentalists criticized the unions for launching their opposition near the end of the session, after the measure has cleared nearly every hurdle except for a final vote on the Assembly floor.
Kathryn Phillips of the Sierra Club said attempts to stop the legislation were "irrational" because clean energy initiatives will create new jobs. A coalition of environmental groups said the unions' proposed amendments would hamper efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“These investments in clean resources are critical to California’s carbon-free electricity future," they wrote in their message to lawmakers.