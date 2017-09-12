This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown and state Senate leader Kevin de León agreed to amend a "sanctuary state" bill.
- A cap-and-trade spending deal features lots of money for clean vehicles.
- Brown signed a law that allows fines for smoking or ingesting marijuana while driving.
- Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra announced legal action against the Trump administration over the planned end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
California governor, legislative leaders allocate $30 million for 'Dreamers' in wake of DACA decision
|Jazmine Ulloa
Gov. Jerry Brown and California legislative leaders have agreed to earmark $30 million for financial aid and legal services to help young people brought into the country illegally as children, a response to President Trump’s recent decision to cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The funding proposal, expected to be taken up Tuesday in a Senate budget and fiscal committee, comes a day after state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra filed a lawsuit challenging Trump's decision to rescind DACA, which grants temporary deportation protection and work permits for about 800,000 people across the country.
The funding includes an additional $10 million for young immigrants without legal residency, known as "Dreamers." Most of that money will go to state community college students, while $3 million has been allocated for loan programs at California State University and the University of California.
The other $20 million was added Sunday to a pending budget bill. That money that would go to nonprofits that contract with the state to help people apply for or renew their DACA status.
The efforts are part of a larger push by California state leaders working to counter the Trump administration's call for expanded immigration enforcement and deportation orders.