California governor, legislative leaders allocate $30 million for 'Dreamers' in wake of DACA decision

Gov. Jerry Brown and California legislative leaders have agreed to earmark $30 million for financial aid and legal services to help young people brought into the country illegally as children, a response to President Trump’s recent decision to cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The funding proposal, expected to be taken up Tuesday in a Senate budget and fiscal committee, comes a day after state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra filed a lawsuit challenging Trump's decision to rescind DACA, which grants temporary deportation protection and work permits for about 800,000 people across the country.

The funding includes an additional $10 million for young immigrants without legal residency, known as "Dreamers." Most of that money will go to state community college students, while $3 million has been allocated for loan programs at California State University and the University of California.

The other $20 million was added Sunday to a pending budget bill. That money that would go to nonprofits that contract with the state to help people apply for or renew their DACA status.

The efforts are part of a larger push by California state leaders working to counter the Trump administration's call for expanded immigration enforcement and deportation orders.