California Justice Department would oversee all shared gang databases across the state under bill sent to governor

A suspect is processed in downtown Los Angeles in 2016 as authorities rounded up members of the Big Hazard gang indicted under federal RICO statutes.

California lawmakers on Thursday approved legislation that would give the state Justice Department control over all gang databases shared by law enforcement, repositories holding the personal information of thousands of people suspected of gang membership across the state.

The legislation by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) was introduced in response to a 2016 audit that found the state’s largest shared gang database had no structured oversight, and was filled with unsubstantiated entries and names that should have been purged.

The bill moved out of the Assembly with a 41-29 vote and is headed to the governor for final approval.

Under its provisions, the Justice Department would have until January to develop rules for law enforcement agencies on the use and maintenance of any shared gang database, including criteria for classifying gang members and entering gang designations.

The state attorney general also would establish a technical advisory council — comprising law enforcement officials, gang intervention experts and community members — to help ensure law enforcement agencies are following the statewide standards. New amendments would prevent agencies from sharing records from the database with federal authorities for the purpose of immigration enforcement, part of negotiations that also scaled back a separate "sanctuary state" bill in the state Senate.

Weber’s bill prompted floor debate in both chambers. Republican lawmakers argued the bill allowed human traffickers to evade detection and went beyond the state auditor’s recommendations in prohibiting federal agencies access to the databases.

Supporters pointed to the errors the state auditor found in California's largest gang database, the CalGang system, which is used by more than 6,000 law enforcement officers in at least 56 counties.

Auditors found the CalGang system swept up disproportionate numbers of black and Latino youth and was so plagued with mistakes it was ineffective to police. In some examples, the names of more than 40 people were matched with birth dates indicating they were a year or younger than they were.

Prior legislation, including another bill by Weber, enhanced privacy protections for people on the gang list, required law enforcement agencies to notify individuals added to it and provided ways to challenge a designation.

On the Assembly floor in June, Weber said the legislation would continue to improve the accuracy of data collection and would still allow criminal investigation information to be shared with federal authorities.

Without following the recommendations, she said, "the data could not be counted on."