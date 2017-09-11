California may slow revolving door of legislators becoming lobbyists

A measure aimed at slowing the revolving door of California legislators becoming lobbyists was given final approval by lawmakers Monday and sent to Gov. Jerry Brown for consideration.

The measure, Assembly Bill 1620 by Assemblyman Matt Dababneh (D-Woodland Hills), would change the current rule that prohibits legislators from lobbying state agencies for one year after resigning from office. Depending on when they step down, they could be banned for as long as three years under the new rule — with no lobbying allowed during the two-year session after they were elected, and one year after that session.

Some legislators have resigned mid-term to go to work for interest groups lobbying the state government, and are only subject to a one-year waiting period.

“This has eroded and undermined confidence in our institution,” Dababneh said.