This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is considering calling Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher to testify about his meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
- Driving into a group of protestors could soon be considered an act of terrorism in California.
- Sen. Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that she will co-sponsor "Medicare for all" legislation to be filed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
California Politics Podcast: A week of suspense over the fate of bills and the 2018 Senate race
|John Myers
The long Labor Day holiday arrives with significant buzz in about how the week ended in Sacramento and what might happen on the campaign trail in 2018.
This week's California Politics Podcast takes a look at some of the most notable pieces of legislation quietly killed on Friday by lawmakers. We also check in on the closely watched proposals aimed at easing the state's housing crisis, where supporters are still scrambling to line up votes in the Legislature.
And we discuss the widespread attention Sen. Dianne Feinstein received this week about President Trump -- a moderated tone that drew a rebuke from a prominent Democrat and ignited debate about the 2018 race for the U.S. Senate.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Liam Dillon and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.