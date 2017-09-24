This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
California Politics Podcast: Here's the impact from the state lawsuit against Trump's border wall plans
|John Myers
Last week's California lawsuit against the proposed new border wall with Mexico was a dramatic challenge to President Trump. But politically, it was very much in line with the narrative that's been crafted all year long.
On this week's episode of the California Politics Podcast, we take a closer look at how the new lawsuit may be the biggest moment so far for state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra.
We then turn to two other items in the news where significant challenges have appeared: a rebuke of Gov. Jerry Brown's controversial plan to build a pair of Northern California water tunnels, and some closely watched bills that quietly fizzled in the final hours of the California Legislature's 2017 session.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.