California Politics Podcast: Lawmakers say their focus on housing has just begun
|John Myers
For months, lawmakers in Sacramento said that their effort to pass a package of bills aimed at California's housing woes was only the beginning.
They repeated that pledge on Friday, even after acknowledging the heavy political lift it took just to pass the simple steps signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown.
On this week's podcast episode, we discuss the political and practical impact of the new housing laws, as well as what might be in store for 2018.
We also discuss Brown's decision to move California's presidential primary from June to March, and whether it has any hope of making the state relevant in the race for the White House.
Other topics on this week's podcast include a push for a property tax proposal on next year's statewide ballot, and a new poll showing a number of likely voters think Sen. Dianne Feinstein should step down when her current term ends.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Liam Dillon and Marisa Lagos of KQED.