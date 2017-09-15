California taxi cabs will face fewer regulations under bill headed to the governor

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lawmakers in Sacramento are in the final hours of the 2017 legislative session, and now considering the final versions of hundreds of bills. The Assembly approved a package of six housing bills Thursday evening, and the proposals head to the Senate for a final vote.
- Things got heated as the Assembly approved a resolution censuring President Trump for saying he would rescind the DACA program.
|Liam Dillon
Taxi cab drivers will need fewer permits to operate in California under a bill headed to Gov. Jerry Brown.
The measure, Assembly Bill 1069, allows taxi drivers to reduce the number of permits they'll need to work to a maximum of two per county — one where they live and one where they predominantly work. The bill's author, Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell), has argued the legislation will help drivers save tens of thousands in fees annually and allow them to better compete with Uber and Lyft.
Last year, Brown vetoed legislation from Low that would have moved taxi cab regulation to the state, instead of the local governments that handle it now. AB 1069 still allows cities and counties to regulate the industry.