California taxi cabs will face fewer regulations under bill headed to the governor

Taxi cab drivers will need fewer permits to operate in California under a bill headed to Gov. Jerry Brown.

The measure, Assembly Bill 1069, allows taxi drivers to reduce the number of permits they'll need to work to a maximum of two per county — one where they live and one where they predominantly work. The bill's author, Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell), has argued the legislation will help drivers save tens of thousands in fees annually and allow them to better compete with Uber and Lyft.

Last year, Brown vetoed legislation from Low that would have moved taxi cab regulation to the state, instead of the local governments that handle it now. AB 1069 still allows cities and counties to regulate the industry.