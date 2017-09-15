This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lawmakers in Sacramento are in the final hours of the 2017 legislative session, and now considering the final versions of hundreds of bills. The Assembly approved a package of six housing bills Thursday evening, and the proposals head to the Senate for a final vote.
- Things got heated as the Assembly approved a resolution censuring President Trump for saying he would rescind the DACA program.
- Which members of California's congressional delegation are most vulnerable? See our ranking and dive deeper on the districts that will determine if Democrats reclaim control of the House
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
California will spend big on clean vehicles under plan approved by lawmakers
|Chris Megerian
State lawmakers on Friday approved a $1.5-billion plan for spending cap-and-trade revenue, with most of the money going toward financial incentives to get dirty cars, trucks, buses and other vehicles off the road.
The plan, which was included in Assembly Bills 109 and 134, was negotiated by Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders. Lawmakers extended the cap-and-trade program, which requires companies to buy permits to emit greenhouse gases, earlier this year.
The centerpiece of the plan is $895 million for clean vehicles, which will be divided among programs aimed at electric cars, school buses, farm equipment and other priorities.
Lawmakers hope the money will help make a dent in California's emissions from transportation, which the state has struggled to reduce.
The legislation also included some union-friendly provisions. The cap-and-trade money could not be used to replace port vehicles with automated equipment. In addition, state regulators could eventually be asked to evaluate whether an automaker treats its workers in a "fair and responsible" manner before its vehicles are eligible for rebates.