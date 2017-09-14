Assemblyman Chris Holden refuses to advance clean energy legislation despite push from environmentalists

The legislation, which would put the state on a path to phasing out fossil fuels for generating electricity by 2045, has been held in Holden's committee.

Environmentalists are stepping up the pressure on Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Pasadena), urging him to advance Senate Bill 100 on clean energy.

Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), who authored the legislation, said he still wants to see the measure passed before lawmakers adjourn for the year on Friday evening.

But Holden has indicated that he's not going to budge. In a new statement on Thursday, Holden said he supports the goal of the legislation, but said some issues still need to be worked out.

"Unfortunately, it is too late in the legislative process to work on any amendments to address concerns of the opposition," he said, citing a new constitutional amendment that requires all legislation to be publicly available for three days before a vote. "Therefore we look forward to resolving those issues and moving this important legislation forward next year.”