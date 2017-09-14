This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lawmakers in Sacramento are in the final hours of the 2017 legislative session, and now considering the final versions of hundreds of bills.
- Things got heated as the Assembly approved a resolution censuring President Trump for saying he would rescind the DACA program.
- Which members of California's congressional delegation are most vulnerable? See our ranking and dive deeper on the districts that will determine if Democrats reclaim control of the House
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Assemblyman Chris Holden refuses to advance clean energy legislation despite push from environmentalists
|Chris Megerian
Environmentalists are stepping up the pressure on Assemblyman Chris Holden (D-Pasadena), urging him to advance Senate Bill 100 on clean energy.
The legislation, which would put the state on a path to phasing out fossil fuels for generating electricity by 2045, has been held in Holden's committee.
Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), who authored the legislation, said he still wants to see the measure passed before lawmakers adjourn for the year on Friday evening.
But Holden has indicated that he's not going to budge. In a new statement on Thursday, Holden said he supports the goal of the legislation, but said some issues still need to be worked out.
"Unfortunately, it is too late in the legislative process to work on any amendments to address concerns of the opposition," he said, citing a new constitutional amendment that requires all legislation to be publicly available for three days before a vote. "Therefore we look forward to resolving those issues and moving this important legislation forward next year.”