Anti-Trump environmental protection proposal fails to advance in California Legislature

A proposal to help California guard against rollbacks of federal regulations stalled early Saturday morning at the end of the state's legislative session.

Senate Bill 49 would have enshrined large swaths of federal environmental protection regulations and other rules into state law. The goal was to prevent changes made by the Trump administration from affecting California.

"It's trying to freeze time," said Sen. Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles), an author of the legislation.

Assemblyman Ian Calderon (D-Whittier), who helped push the legislation in the Assembly, said it struggled to get the necessary votes among members concerned about giving regulators outsized power. He said lawmakers could continue working on the issue next year.

"It's not dead," he said. "It's just paused."

Two related measures, Senate bills 50 and 51, were approved by lawmakers and sent to Gov. Jerry Brown. One would try to prevent the federal government from selling federal land without first offering it to the state, and the other would direct California officials to preserve climate change data at risk of being deleted by the federal government.