Feinstein criticizes Trump for using U.N. speech 'as a stage to threaten war'

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) criticized President Trump for using his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday "as a stage to threaten war."

It's the second time this week Feinstein has been harshly critical of Trump. On Monday, she said he needed to "grow up" and stop obsessing over former rival Hillary Clinton.

Feinstein got flak from some progressive Californians last month when she called for “patience” in dealing with the president, saying that Trump could be a good president if he learned and changed.