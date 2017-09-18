Feinstein, who called for patience with Trump, lashes out over his attacks on Clinton

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said it was "appalling and disgusting" to see President Trump retweet a video edited to look like he hit former rival Hillary Clinton in the head with a golf ball.

“He continues to obsessively lash out at her — at his rallies, with his words and now through social media — in a manner that is utterly unbecoming of the president of the United States," Feinstein said in a statement Monday. “Every one of us should be offended by the vindictive and candidly dangerous messages the president sends that demean not only Secretary Clinton, but all women. Grow up and do your job.”

Clinton is out with a new book about the campaign, and Trump has repeatedly used Twitter to deride her as a sore loser. He retweeted the animated GIF Sunday which shows him hitting a golf ball that then knocks down Clinton.

Feinstein, who has yet to say whether she'll run again in 2018, has walked a fine line with Trump in recent months. She's criticized him at times, but drew ire from some progressive Californians last month when she called for “patience” in dealing with the president, saying that Trump could be a good president if he learned and changed.