Gov. Jerry Brown and state Senate leader Kevin de León agreed on Monday to amend a so-called "sanctuary state" bill that would limit the role of state or local law enforcement agencies in holding and questioning immigrants in the country illegally.

Senate Bill 54, which De León introduced earlier this year, would prohibit police and sheriffs from asking about a person's immigration's status, detaining people for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement "hold" requests and participating in any program that deputizes police as immigration agents.

Brown had made it clear he wanted changes to the original language of Senate Bill 54, and those negotiations have been underway at the state Capitol for several weeks.

Under amendments endorsed by Brown on Monday, law enforcement officers would be able to transfer and share information about inmates convicted of a number of crimes not specified in the bill's earlier iterations.

Other major amendments include:

Immigration authorities would be able to interview people in jails, but will not be given permanent office space in jails.

Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would be exempt from the bill, but required to provide increased protections for immigrant inmates and required to offer them the same chance as other prisoners at earning time credits toward their sentences.

Federal immigration agents would have access to law enforcement databases. But the state attorney general's office would develop recommendations that would largely limit the agents' access to information.

A series of technical changes to the bill's language to ensure officers can participate in joint task forces.

"This bill protects public safety and people who come to California to work hard and make this state a better place," Brown said in a statement.

SB 54 has attracted national attention and is the centerpiece in the legislative agenda of Democrats to protect immigrants without legal residency in the wake of President Trump’s call for expanded deportations.

To address concerns from Republican lawmakers and sheriffs, De León amended the bill earlier this year to allow officers to continue working on federal task forces not focused on immigration enforcement, and to permit greater communication between ICE and law enforcement regarding felons with violent or serious convictions.

But the California Sheriffs Assn. still opposed the bill, while immigrant rights groups urged Brown not to cave in to those demands at a time of fear for immigrant communities.

Joseph Tomás McKellar, co-director of the immigrant rights group PICO California, said in a statement on Monday that the bill isn’t perfect but would “ensure California leads the country towards keeping thousands of families united while rebuking the demonization and scapegoating of immigrants and other racially and economically excluded groups.”

The bill must still be approved by the state Assembly, where its fate has remained uncertain. Final action must come before lawmakers adjourn for the year on Friday.