In reversal, state Senate approves ballot measure that would expand the L.A. County Board of Supervisors

After falling short of votes earlier in the week, a bill that would expand the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors won the two-thirds majority vote needed for passage in the state Senate on Thursday. The proposal, which would increase the board's members from five to seven, would be put on the June 2018 ballot for voter approval should it pass the Assembly.

Acknowledging the measure faces a tough sell, Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) said he will take it up in that chamber in January so he has time to muster the needed votes.

“Today was a huge step in the right direction for the people of L.A. County and all Californians,” Mendoza said. "The LA. County Board of Supervisors has remained the same since 1850, when the population was just 3,000. It is time we give L.A. County’s 10 million residents a fair and representational government."

Mendoza said he may drop a proposal to make the county administrative officer an elected position.

Los Angeles County’s delegation in the Senate split over the proposal, but four Republicans and two Democrats from other parts of the state changed their position and voted to support the measure, giving it the bare 27-vote margin it needed to pass.

With the county Board of Supervisors opposed, Democratic senators from Los Angeles County who voted against the measure included Ricardo Lara, Henry Stern and Holly Mitchell.

Mitchell said it would not be proper to allow all of the counties in California to determine how Los Angeles is governed.

“The people of Los Angeles County, while we appreciate your concern, have voted three times against a proposal just like this one,” Mitchell said during the floor debate. “If you are concerned about the people of Los Angeles County, allow the people of Los Angeles County to determine their own future and fate.”

Mendoza said his proposal is different from the failed county initiatives because his includes strict cost-containment measures. He criticized county board members who are opposing his bill.

“They are not looking at the greater good. They are looking at self-preservation,” Mendoza said.

Sen. Jeff Stone (R-Temecula) is a former Riverside County supervisor who agreed with the concern that each Los Angeles board member is representing too many people at more than 1 million.

“People deserve to be able to have an elected official they can depend on,” Stone said.

However, Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa), a former Orange County supervisor, said it is awkward having the state tell Los Angeles County how to govern.

“I see this as antagonistic,” he said, offering that a better solution might be to divide Los Angeles County into two or three counties.