California, with alliance of states, pledges to keep pushing climate policies despite lack of federal progress

California and a growing alliance of states committed to fighting global warming said Wednesday that they're slashing greenhouse gas emissions at the rate required by the Paris climate agreement.

However, the rest of the country would need to join their effort for the United States to actually hit the target of cutting emissions by at least 26% below 2005 levels by 2025.

President Trump has pledged to pull the country out of the Paris deal, but the states reiterated their pledge to keep pressing forward during a news conference in New York.

“We’re all in," California Gov. Jerry Brown said. "Eventually, Washington will join with us. You can’t deny science forever.”

California's climate goal is even more ambitious than the Paris target. A law signed by Brown last year requires the state to cut emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030.

California became a founding member of the U.S. Climate Alliance, along with New York and Washington state, months ago.

“Either we end this problem, or this problem will end us," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

On Wednesday, North Carolina became the 15th member of the U.S. Climate Alliance. Other members include Massachusetts, Oregon and Puerto Rico.

“Clean air and a healthy environment are vital for a strong economy and a healthier future,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a newly elected Democrat, said in a statement.