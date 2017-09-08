Union negotiations pave way for Gov. Jerry Brown to advance ambitious plan for regional electricity grid

Gov. Jerry Brown is clearing a major obstacle in his push for closer energy cooperation between California and its neighbors, but the outcome remains far from certain in the final week before lawmakers adjourn for the year.

The governor wants California’s electricity grid to be integrated with those of other states, making it easier and more cost effective to share renewable energy around the region. The concept could eventually reshape the energy landscape in the West by providing a wider market for solar, wind and hydroelectric power.

Brown's efforts have previously stalled in the face of opposition from construction unions that fear new power plants would be built outside California, costing them jobs.

But behind-the-scenes negotiations between the governor's office and labor leaders have created a framework to advance the regional proposal, according to sources with knowledge of the conversations who declined to be identified while details are still being discussed.

The proposal would lay the groundwork for transforming California's electricity grid operator into an independent board that could serve the broader region, a process requiring lengthy negotiations among multiple states. Sacramento would no longer have sole oversight over the grid, which is currently managed by a board appointed by the governor and confirmed by state senators.