- A state senator has revived a bill to scale down California's sex offender registry.
- The National Rifle Assn. has filed another lawsuit challenging California's regulations on assault rifles.
- Growers and sellers of marijuana could put more of their operations under one roof under legislation unveiled on Thursday in Sacramento.
Union negotiations pave way for Gov. Jerry Brown to advance ambitious plan for regional electricity grid
|Chris Megerian
Gov. Jerry Brown is clearing a major obstacle in his push for closer energy cooperation between California and its neighbors, but the outcome remains far from certain in the final week before lawmakers adjourn for the year.
The governor wants California’s electricity grid to be integrated with those of other states, making it easier and more cost effective to share renewable energy around the region. The concept could eventually reshape the energy landscape in the West by providing a wider market for solar, wind and hydroelectric power.
Brown's efforts have previously stalled in the face of opposition from construction unions that fear new power plants would be built outside California, costing them jobs.
But behind-the-scenes negotiations between the governor's office and labor leaders have created a framework to advance the regional proposal, according to sources with knowledge of the conversations who declined to be identified while details are still being discussed.
The proposal would lay the groundwork for transforming California's electricity grid operator into an independent board that could serve the broader region, a process requiring lengthy negotiations among multiple states. Sacramento would no longer have sole oversight over the grid, which is currently managed by a board appointed by the governor and confirmed by state senators.
Union concerns about jobs could be assuaged through a proposal that's currently part of Assembly Bill 813. The bill would expedite utilities' plans to purchase renewable energy, taking advantage of federal tax credits that are scheduled to start expiring next year.
The acceleration could help ensure more power plants are built and operated in California.
More challenges remain if Brown wants to push through legislation this year. The legislative session ends in a week, and lawmakers are already confronting sharp divisions on other energy issues.
Front and center is the increasingly bitter battle over a proposal to phase out fossil fuels for generating electricity by 2045. The legislation by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) is facing opposition from unions representing electrical and utility workers.
Ramping up renewable energy to the level sought by De León requires more regional cooperation, some environmental advocates insist. However, the Senate leader has been skeptical because state officials would have to sacrifice some of their influence over the grid if it's integrated with other states' operations.
All of these issues remain in flux with little time left to finalize the details.
“Lots of things are being done on the backs of envelopes right now,” said Tom Dalzell, business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1245.