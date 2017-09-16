This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lawmakers in Sacramento adjourned the 2017 legislative session in the wee hours. Here's what they accomplished.
- California could soon expand protections for immigrants in the U.S. illegally after the Senate sent Gov. Jerry Brown the so-called "sanctuary state" bill, SB 54, early Saturday morning.
- Sweeping legislation to deal with the state's housing crisis is also headed to Brown.
- Which members of California's congressional delegation are most vulnerable? See our ranking and dive deeper on the districts that will determine if Democrats reclaim control of the House.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Gov. Jerry Brown signs bills that spend climate change cash, expand rules for marijuana shop owners
|John Myers
A detailed plan for spending more than $621 million collected through California's climate change program was signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown on Saturday, along with new rules on the sale of medical and recreational marijuana.
Brown signed seven bills, all related to the state budget, just hours after the Legislature sent them to his desk in its final day of the 2017 session.
The climate money, raised through California's sale of greenhouse gas pollution credits, represents the bulk of a $1.5 billion spending agreement between the governor and Democratic legislative leaders earlier in the week.
Brown also signed a bill on Saturday to allow a single store to be used by both medical and recreational marijuana distributors. The stores would also be able to run a manufacturing operation at the same site, and businesses could group together multiple licenses for pot cultivation in one facility.