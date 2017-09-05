Joe Arpaio to headline Fresno Republican Party fundraiser

Joe Arpaio is coming to Fresno.

The recently pardoned former Maricopa County sheriff is scheduled to be the guest speaker at the Fresno County Republican Party's late September fundraiser.

Billed as an annual "2nd Amendment Barbecue," the Sept. 29 event has a wide range of ticket prices. A single seat costs $70, and $1,500 gets you a table of 10, "VIP Gold" status and a photo with the former sheriff at a more exclusive reception.

The Fresno Bee reported Arpaio was invited before President Trump issued the pardon. Several people have written letters to the editor to protest the event.

Arpaio was convicted in July of criminal contempt for violating a federal court order to stop racially profiling Latinos in Arizona. He was scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5 and faced a maximum of six months in jail. Trump pardoned him in August.

Previous Fresno GOP barbecues have honored military and law enforcement officials in the news. Last year's theme was "Blue Lives Matter."

"Sheriff Joe is a no-nonsense law and order leader, a veteran and a patriotic American. Although he has been maligned by the left, he still stands strong, and FCRP is excited to welcome him to this event," reads an invitation for the event.