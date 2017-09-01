Last call stays the same, as lawmakers turn off the taps on keeping California bars open until 4 a.m.

Lawmakers rejected a proposal on Friday to allow many California bars to extend hours of operation until 4 a.m., a bill that would have marked the first expansion of the hours of sale for alcohol since 1935.

Instead, the bill was revised to create a task force for studying the issue of keeping bars open beyond 2 a.m., with a report due back to the Legislature by the end of 2019.

Senate Bill 384 had garnered widespread attention, with supporters saying it would have simply given local communities the option to extend operating hours. Backers also cited that bars and restaurants outside of California are allowed to sell beer, wine and hard liquor after 2 a.m., putting some cities at an economic disadvantage.

The bill's author, state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), told The Times earlier this year that young adults often end up moving to unsafe and illicit parties after the bars close, and that the bill simply dealt with "the reality of life."

SB 384 had a long list of opponents, who argued that the extended serving hours would only push the problems with alcohol consumption further into the predawn hours.

A legislative committee analysis found nine states plus the District of Columbia allow alcohol sales after 2 a.m.