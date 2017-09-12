This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown and state Senate leader Kevin de León agreed to amend a "sanctuary state" bill.
- A cap-and-trade spending deal features lots of money for clean vehicles.
- Brown signed a law that allows fines for smoking or ingesting marijuana while driving.
- Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra announced legal action against the Trump administration over the planned end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Lawmakers block effort to allow 17-year-olds to vote in California elections
|Mina Corpuz
California lawmakers blocked an effort to allow 17-year-olds to vote in local and state elections.
Assembly Constitutional Amendment 10, proposed by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell), failed to gather a required two-thirds vote in the Assembly.
The proposal aimed to promote early civic engagement. It would have made California the first state to allow 17-year-olds to vote in elections.
"This is a bold idea. But bold ideas are required to make significant change," Low said on the Assembly floor before the vote.
Several legislators raised concerns about whether 17-year-olds have the necessary judgment needed to vote.
"There’s been no reason why 17 is a magic number," said Assemblyman Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach) about lowering the voting age.
Low's office plans to take the measure up for reconsideration before the Legislature convenes Friday.