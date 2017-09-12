Essential Politics
California Legislature
Reporting from Sacramento

Lawmakers block effort to allow 17-year-olds to vote in California elections

Mina Corpuz
(Los Angeles Times)
California lawmakers blocked an effort to allow 17-year-olds to vote in local and state elections. 

Assembly Constitutional Amendment 10, proposed by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell), failed to gather a required two-thirds vote in the Assembly. 

The proposal aimed to promote early civic engagement. It would have made California the first state to allow 17-year-olds to vote in elections. 

"This is a bold idea. But bold ideas are required to make significant change," Low said on the Assembly floor before the vote.

Several legislators raised concerns about whether 17-year-olds have the necessary judgment needed to vote. 

"There’s been no reason why 17 is a magic number," said Assemblyman Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach) about lowering the voting age. 

Low's office plans to take the measure up for reconsideration before the Legislature convenes Friday. 

Latest updates

