Lawmakers block effort to allow 17-year-olds to vote in California elections

California lawmakers blocked an effort to allow 17-year-olds to vote in local and state elections.

Assembly Constitutional Amendment 10, proposed by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell), failed to gather a required two-thirds vote in the Assembly.

The proposal aimed to promote early civic engagement. It would have made California the first state to allow 17-year-olds to vote in elections.

"This is a bold idea. But bold ideas are required to make significant change," Low said on the Assembly floor before the vote.

Several legislators raised concerns about whether 17-year-olds have the necessary judgment needed to vote.

"There’s been no reason why 17 is a magic number," said Assemblyman Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach) about lowering the voting age.

Low's office plans to take the measure up for reconsideration before the Legislature convenes Friday.