This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is considering calling Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher to testify about his meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
- Driving into a group of protestors could soon be considered an act of terrorism in California.
- Sen. Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that she will co-sponsor "Medicare for all" legislation to be filed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Effort to limit pot advertising on clothing in California falls short
|Patrick McGreevy
The pot industry scored a victory in the state Legislature on Friday as lawmakers killed a proposal to ban marijuana advertisements on clothes for young people.
Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) had proposed the legislation with the intent to make marijuana less attractive to young people by prohibiting sellers and manufacturers from using merchandise such as clothes and hats to promote their products.
California voters approved a ballot measure in November legalizing recreational marijuana starting in January.
Opponents of Allen's bill, including the California Cannabis Manufacturers Assn., said such a law would be a financial burden, depriving them of legitimate profits.
The groups argued that the advertisement of medicinal marijuana should not be restricted in the same way as adult-use marijuana. The group wrote that the bill "undercuts a legitimate revenue center for cannabis licensees," and that it impinges on free speech.
Supporters of the bill, including the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the California Police Chiefs Assn., believed the measure would decrease marketing to youth.
The Assembly Appropriations Committee, which evaluates bills that will cost a lot of money, put the measure on hold without explanation.
"The Legislature in the past has wisely prohibited advertising with branded merchandise by tobacco companies, expressly because items like hats and t-shirts are known to entice kids to smoke," Allen said. "This was a commonsense measure to apply similar restrictions that would help prevent marijuana use by teens."
1:25 p.m.: This card was updated with a comment from Allen.