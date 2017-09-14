This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lawmakers in Sacramento are in the final hours of the 2017 legislative session, and now considering the final versions of hundreds of bills.
- Things got heated as the Assembly approved a resolution censuring President Trump for saying he would rescind the DACA program.
- Which members of California's congressional delegation are most vulnerable? See our ranking and dive deeper on the districts that will determine if Democrats reclaim control of the House
Pot edibles that look like gummy bears should be illegal to sell in California, lawmakers say
|Patrick McGreevy
California companies would be prohibited from selling marijuana edibles made in the shape of a person, animal, insect or fruit under a measure given final legislative approval Thursday and sent to the governor for consideration.
“We are trying to protect children,” said Assemblyman Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield), who authored AB 350.
Lawmakers said marijuana edibles have been made in the past to look like gummy bears or miniature pineapples. In April, some middle school students in San Diego got sick after a classmate sold them marijuana-laced gummy bears.
The state plans to begin issuing licenses for the sale of recreational marijuana to people 21 and older in January, so lawmakers have introduced several bills aimed at preventing pot from being marketed to minors.