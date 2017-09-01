This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is considering calling Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher to testify about his meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
- Driving into a group of protestors could soon be considered an act of terrorism in California.
- Sen. Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that she will co-sponsor "Medicare for all" legislation to be filed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Offshore drilling crackdown stalls in California Legislature
|Chris Megerian
Legislation that would clamp down on offshore drilling along California's coast stalled on Friday.
The measure, SB 188, had been introduced by Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) after President Trump announced in April that his administration would consider allowing more drilling.
Trump's executive order sparked outrage in California, where no new leases have been issued for state waters since 1969 and none for federal waters since 1984.
Jackson's proposal would have prevented new oil infrastructure, such as pipelines or piers, on state land along the coast. Existing leases would not be renewed if it meant an increase in oil production.
“This is important to protect our beautiful coast and fight back against President Trump,” said Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), who carried the legislation in the Assembly.
It faced a range of opposition before stalling in the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Friday.
The oil industry said lawmakers shouldn't restrict decision-making by the State Lands Commission. Labor groups expressed concern it would affect jobs for their members.
Gov. Jerry Brown's Department of Finance also opposed the legislation, saying it could reduce state revenue and lead to more oil being transported by barges instead of pipelines.