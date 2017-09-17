California Politics Podcast: Lawmakers leave Sacramento after a busy year

From immigration issues to housing, some of the biggest debates of the Legislature's nine-month session happened at the very end.

In governing, as in life, deadlines often make things happen.

On this week's California Politics Podcast, we take an early look at some of the most important decisions lawmakers made in the final few days of the 2017 session in Sacramento. That includes a landmark decision to intervene in the issue of illegal immigration, and to pass a long discussed package of bills to begin addressing California's housing crisis.