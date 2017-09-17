This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lawmakers in Sacramento adjourned the 2017 legislative session in the wee hours. Here's what they accomplished.
- California could soon expand protections for immigrants in the U.S. illegally after the Senate sent Gov. Jerry Brown the so-called "sanctuary state" bill, SB 54, early Saturday morning.
- Sweeping legislation to deal with the state's housing crisis is also headed to Brown.
- Which members of California's congressional delegation are most vulnerable? See our ranking and dive deeper on the districts that will determine if Democrats reclaim control of the House.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
California Politics Podcast: Lawmakers leave Sacramento after a busy year
|John Myers
From immigration issues to housing, some of the biggest debates of the Legislature's nine-month session happened at the very end.
In governing, as in life, deadlines often make things happen.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we take an early look at some of the most important decisions lawmakers made in the final few days of the 2017 session in Sacramento. That includes a landmark decision to intervene in the issue of illegal immigration, and to pass a long discussed package of bills to begin addressing California's housing crisis.
We also look at some of the broader political themes of the entire legislative year -- most notably, the effort by Democrats in the Legislature to provide a "resistance" to actions taken by President Trump.
I'm joined by Times staff writers Melanie Mason and Liam Dillon.