This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news.
- The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is considering calling Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher to testify about his meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
- Driving into a group of protestors could soon be considered an act of terrorism in California.
- Sen. Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that she will co-sponsor "Medicare for all" legislation to be filed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Proposal for 100% clean energy marches forward in Sacramento
|Chris Megerian
California lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday to phase out fossil fuels for generating electricity.
The measure, SB 100 from Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), was approved by the Assembly Appropriations Committee. If passed by the full Assembly in the coming weeks, it can be sent to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk.
The legislation would accelerate the state's adoption of renewable energy, requiring utilities and other electricity providers to obtain 60% of their power from sources like the sun and the wind by 2030. Then it would task regulators with ensuring the final 40% doesn't come from fossil fuels by 2045.