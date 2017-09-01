Proposal for 100% clean energy marches forward in Sacramento

California lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday to phase out fossil fuels for generating electricity.

The measure, SB 100 from Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), was approved by the Assembly Appropriations Committee. If passed by the full Assembly in the coming weeks, it can be sent to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk.

The legislation would accelerate the state's adoption of renewable energy, requiring utilities and other electricity providers to obtain 60% of their power from sources like the sun and the wind by 2030. Then it would task regulators with ensuring the final 40% doesn't come from fossil fuels by 2045.