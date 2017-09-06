Why a trio of Democratic candidates for governor are dropping by a public union strike in Riverside

A powerful public employee union’s three-day strike against Riverside County to protest working conditions will draw three of California’s top Democratic candidates for governor on Wednesday.

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and state Treasurer John Chiang all plan to drop by to offer their support for Service Employees International Union Local 721, a clear nod to just how much political muscle public employee unions have in California.

The SEIU represents more than 700,000 government workers and its state council alone spent more than $14 million during the 2016 election, and that doesn’t include separate political spending by local chapters. (The SEIU Local 721's political committees, for example, dished out more than $1.5 million in 2016.)

The union is in the midst of contract negotiations with Riverside County, and called for the strike in response to “bad faith” bargaining by the county, including over health and safety provisions, according to the union website.

A Riverside County spokesman disputed the union's assertion, saying the county has negotiated in good faith.

"It is common for labor groups to criticize public agencies in order to apply pressure during negotiations," said spokesman Ray Smith. "In Riverside County, labor groups know they can portray the status of negotiations however they choose, because the county respects the privacy of the process and will not comment about it."

Newsom, Villaraigosa and Chiang are stopping by the protest at different times. They rally is being held outside the Riverside University Hospital in Moreno Valley.