Graphics
Most 'Dreamers' live in California, Texas and New York. Here's what you might not know
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.

California DemocratsCalifornia LegislatureCalifornia Republicans

Republicans trounce Democrats in California's annual legislative softball game

Chris Megerian

Republicans and Democrats took a break from end-of-session negotiations on Wednesday night for California's annual legislative softball game.

After losing two years in a row, Republicans won 14 to 6. The game raised $71,500 for the Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento, a local nonprofit.

One notable Republican wasn't on the field — state Sen. Anthony Cannella of Ceres, the only member of his party to vote for a gas tax increase this year.

It was the second legislative sports event of the year. Democrats and Republicans played soccer last month, with the Democrats coming out on top.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
73°