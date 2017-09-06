Republicans trounce Democrats in California's annual legislative softball game

Republicans and Democrats took a break from end-of-session negotiations on Wednesday night for California's annual legislative softball game.

After losing two years in a row, Republicans won 14 to 6. The game raised $71,500 for the Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento, a local nonprofit.

One notable Republican wasn't on the field — state Sen. Anthony Cannella of Ceres, the only member of his party to vote for a gas tax increase this year.