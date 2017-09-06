This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown urged more cooperation on trade and climate change issues at a conference in Russia on Wednesday.
- The leading Democratic candidates for governor are joining striking union workers in Riverside County.
- Follow our coverage of reaction to President's decision on DACA program recipients.
Republicans trounce Democrats in California's annual legislative softball game
Republicans and Democrats took a break from end-of-session negotiations on Wednesday night for California's annual legislative softball game.
After losing two years in a row, Republicans won 14 to 6. The game raised $71,500 for the Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento, a local nonprofit.
One notable Republican wasn't on the field — state Sen. Anthony Cannella of Ceres, the only member of his party to vote for a gas tax increase this year.
It was the second legislative sports event of the year. Democrats and Republicans played soccer last month, with the Democrats coming out on top.