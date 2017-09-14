Rep. Dana Rohrabacher still waiting to tell Trump what he learned at his meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher said Thursday he hasn't yet arranged a meeting with President Trump to discuss what he learned from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange about the theft of Democratic emails during the 2016 election.

"The meeting has not been put on the calendar yet, but I have spoken to senior people at the White House about arranging a meeting," Rohrabacher, a Costa Mesa Republican, said between House votes Thursday. "I have to believe it will happen, yes. It's an important issue."

In August, Rohrabacher traveled to London to meet with Assange, who remains in asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy there. He said they discussed a potential presidential pardon in exchange for information on the theft of emails from the Democratic National Committee, which were published by WikiLeaks before the 2016 presidential election. Rohrabacher said in a statement that Assange "emphatically stated that the Russians were not involved."

Multiple U.S. intelligence agencies have agreed Russia was involved in the theft of Democratic Party emails and tried to influence the 2016 election to benefit Trump. Members of Congress and the Justice Department are investigating Russia's meddling in the election, and Senate investigators are reportedly considering talking with Rohrabacher about the meeting with Assange.

Democrats are hoping to oust Rohrabacher in 2018.