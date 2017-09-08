This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- A state senator has revived a bill to scale down California's sex offender registry.
- The National Rifle Assn. has filed another lawsuit challenging California's regulations on assault rifles.
- Growers and sellers of marijuana could put more of their operations under one roof under legislation unveiled on Thursday in Sacramento.

Santa Clara Valley beer magnates host political fundraiser for Gavin Newsom
|Phil Willon
Santa Clara Valley beer distribution magnates and philanthropists Michael Fox Sr. and his wife, Mary Ellen Fox, are hosting a fundraiser for Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign for governor at their home in Saratoga in late September.
The "suggested" price to be a “chair” of the cocktail reception fundraiser and get two tickets is writing a check for or raising $29,200. Other suggested donation levels are $5,000 or $15,000.
Prominent San Francisco attorney Jeremiah F. Hallisey, a former University of California regent and Democratic National Committee member, is helping organize the Newsom fundraiser.