Santa Clara Valley beer magnates host political fundraiser for Gavin Newsom

Santa Clara Valley beer distribution magnates and philanthropists Michael Fox Sr. and his wife, Mary Ellen Fox, are hosting a fundraiser for Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign for governor at their home in Saratoga in late September.

The "suggested" price to be a “chair” of the cocktail reception fundraiser and get two tickets is writing a check for or raising $29,200. Other suggested donation levels are $5,000 or $15,000.

Prominent San Francisco attorney Jeremiah F. Hallisey, a former University of California regent and Democratic National Committee member, is helping organize the Newsom fundraiser.