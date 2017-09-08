Sen. Kamala Harris heads to a key presidential battleground state to fundraise for a fellow senator

Sen. Kamala Harris headed to Ohio on Friday for a two-day fundraising swing.

The fundraisers are not for her — they'll benefit her Senate colleague Sherrod Brown, who is up for reelection next year. But Harris’ appearance in the presidential battleground state is sure to draw attention given the speculation swirling around her political future.

Harris is the special guest at five fundraisers for Brown in Cincinnati, Columbus and Shaker Heights.

A prodigious fundraiser, she has already been active raising money for 2018 candidates through her email lists and political action committee. But the trip to Ohio is the first time she has ventured to another state to headline a fundraiser.

Harris’ advisors have avoided sending her to states or events that would overtly signal presidential ambitions, such as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s recent trip to campaign for a Manchester, N.H., mayoral candidate.

But her travel schedule is expected to increase in coming months, as she campaigns and raises money for 2018 House and Senate candidates. In each of these visits, Harris will forge relationships with key Democratic elected officials, party leaders and donors — all building blocks she will need if she seeks the party’s presidential nomination in 2020.

Harris’ name is a constant on speculative lists about Democrats contemplating a White House bid, a reflection of how much her political profile has skyrocketed this year, fueled by a headline-making speech at the Women’s March on Washington in January, pointed questioning of President Trump’s appointees during Senate confirmation hearings and viral video of GOP male colleagues interrupting her.

The senator and her team have taken pains to tamp down presidential speculation, given that Harris was sworn in just eight months ago. Most recently, MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell broached Harris about her 2020 intentions.

"Lawrence, I don't even know what I'm having for dinner," Harris responded, and then burst into laughter.