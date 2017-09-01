Ten bills regulating pot in California are sidelined for the year as state bureau works to finalize its own rules

Ten bills aimed at regulating marijuana were shelved Friday by state lawmakers, giving California's new Bureau of Cannabis Control time to finish its own rules before lawmakers pile on with additional restrictions.

The bills held by the Senate Appropriations Committee without comment would have further regulated where pot can be used, how marijuana is marketed, the trademarking of products and would have required the state to produce a consumer guide.

The actions come as the state Bureau of Cannabis Control is preparing to begin issuing licenses and regulations for the growth, transport and sale of marijuana for medical and recreational use starting Jan. 2.

Many of the bills sidelined Friday duplicate or provide additional detail for tasks already undertaken by the bureau.

The consumer guide, which would have told Californians where they can buy marijuana and what the rules are for using it, includes information the bureau has already begun posting on its website.

One of the bills shelved, AB 1090, would have prohibited the possession, smoking or ingesting of cannabis on the grounds of a school, day care center or youth center at any time.

Analysts for the committee noted in a report that it is already illegal to possess or use cannabis in such places when children are present.

“Current law generally prohibits smoking on school grounds and at day care centers, at all times,” the analysis said. “Because current law prohibits smoking cannabis in any public place and where smoking tobacco is prohibited, this would include schools and youth centers.”

Another bill shelved, AB 76, would have prohibited the operator of a website from marketing marijuana products to people under 21 years of age. State law already bars the marketing of marijuana to minors, without specifying the venue.

The state has already allocated money to create a California Cannabis Research Program to look at issues including the impact of marijuana on motor skills. The committee balked Friday at expanding the studies to look at synthetic compounds, and to allow the state to grow and study its own marijuana after state finance officials said the changes would cost California $3 million.

"Legislative leaders are working with the administration on a budget trailer bill to resolve cannabis-related issues. It makes sense to take a comprehensive approach," said Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens), chairman of the committee.