Tom Steyer drops by a Riverside union rally, just like three of the top Democrats running for governor

Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer ventured to the Inland Empire on Thursday to show his support for a powerful public employee union’s three-day strike against Riverside County — just like three of the top Democratic candidates for governor have done this week.

But Steyer said not to read anything into it.

Speculation abounds about whether the former hedge fund manager from San Francisco, who has spent tens of millions of dollars funding Democratic candidates and liberal causes across the country, may run for governor or perhaps U.S. Senate.

Steyer continues to be coy about any future political plans, saying that he is still considering his options.

Steyer, interviewed by telephone Thursday afternoon, said he joined the rally held by the Service Employees International Union Local 721 in Riverside to show his solidarity for the union’s complaints about hazardous working conditions and in support of the union’s contract negotiations.

He said he made plans to go before he heard that three gubernatorial candidates — Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and state Treasurer John Chiang — were going to show up.

“I’ve been going to those rallies for years. I didn’t even know they were going to be there,” Steyer said.

Steyer has had strong political ties with the SEIU, a politically powerful public employees union with more than 700,000 members in California. Steyer’s organization, NextGen, joined with SEIU to rally support for the recently passed cap-and-trade bill, as well as efforts in 2016 to help Democratic candidates.

Steyer said the rights of American workers are “under attack” by the Trump administration, as are the rights of immigrants and voting rights for African Americans.

“I went through the Trump budget,” Steyer said. “They are cutting every form of investment in the American people.”

Steyer also offered an opinion about recent criticism of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who came under attack by some California liberals last week after she called for “patience” when dealing with President Trump. Steyer said his fellow Democrat, California’s senior senator, has a more optimistic view of the potential for bipartisan cooperation than he does.

“I feel as if this is an administration that is trampling on the rights of Americans,” Steyer said. “These are people who are doing things that are absolutely wrong. And there’s no compromise with wrong.”

Steyer described Feinstein as a “great public servant” but sidestepped a question about whether she should run for reelection in 2018.