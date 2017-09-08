This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- A state senator has revived a bill to scale down California's sex offender registry.
- The National Rifle Assn. has filed another lawsuit challenging California's regulations on assault rifles.
- Growers and sellers of marijuana could put more of their operations under one roof under legislation unveiled on Thursday in Sacramento.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
What's in Gov. Jerry Brown's regional electric grid proposal? Here are the details
|Chris Megerian
After years of stop-and-go, behind-the-scenes negotiations, Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposal to integrate California’s electricity grid with neighboring states will finally be unveiled.
The proposal, which was obtained by The Times on Friday, has not yet received a public hearing, and is only being introduced with a week left in the legislative session.
The effort involves a sweeping transformation at the California Independent System Operator, which runs most of the state’s electricity grid. Right now the organization, known as Cal-ISO, is run by a board chosen by the governor and confirmed by state senators.
Under the new proposal, Cal-ISO would launch a discussion with regulators and utilities in the region to create a new governance structure where oversight is shared among multiple states. The process would be completed by Oct. 31, 2018.
At that point, the plan would be reviewed by a commission of eight California officials, including four state lawmakers, three state regulators and the governor. A final determination would be due by Dec. 31, 2018.
Brown's office has managed to reach a consensus with trade unions that have previously resisted a regional plan over concerns that jobs would leave California.
But pushing the proposal through the Legislature is no sure thing. Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) is skeptical of any plan that would reduce the state's authority over its electricity grid.
In addition, there are concerns among some advocates that changing how the grid is managed could invite interference from federal regulators appointed by President Trump, who has been hostile to the kind of environmental initiatives valued by California.