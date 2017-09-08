What's in Gov. Jerry Brown's regional electric grid proposal? Here are the details

After years of stop-and-go, behind-the-scenes negotiations, Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposal to integrate California’s electricity grid with neighboring states will finally be unveiled.

The proposal, which was obtained by The Times on Friday, has not yet received a public hearing, and is only being introduced with a week left in the legislative session.

The effort involves a sweeping transformation at the California Independent System Operator, which runs most of the state’s electricity grid. Right now the organization, known as Cal-ISO, is run by a board chosen by the governor and confirmed by state senators.

Under the new proposal, Cal-ISO would launch a discussion with regulators and utilities in the region to create a new governance structure where oversight is shared among multiple states. The process would be completed by Oct. 31, 2018.

At that point, the plan would be reviewed by a commission of eight California officials, including four state lawmakers, three state regulators and the governor. A final determination would be due by Dec. 31, 2018.

Brown's office has managed to reach a consensus with trade unions that have previously resisted a regional plan over concerns that jobs would leave California.

But pushing the proposal through the Legislature is no sure thing. Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) is skeptical of any plan that would reduce the state's authority over its electricity grid.

In addition, there are concerns among some advocates that changing how the grid is managed could invite interference from federal regulators appointed by President Trump, who has been hostile to the kind of environmental initiatives valued by California.