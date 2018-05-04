'We're the good guys': Capacity crowd expected for Trump at NRA convention

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to address this year's National Rifle Assn. convention shortly after it opens Friday in Dallas.
The annual meeting is expected to draw tens of thousands of members and supporters.
Theresa Napolitano, an attorney, traveled from Caldwell, N.J., with her 9-year-old daughter to attend for the first time. She was especially excited by Trump's last-minute decision to speak.
"I see what he's doing for my country," said Napolitano, 48. "We appreciate his support."
Trump is expected to address a capacity crowd. The state's last annual NRA meeting, in Houston in 2013, drew more than 86,000 people.
"We'll see if Dallas can outdo Houston," NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam said at the downtown Dallas convention center Thursday. "People see the NRA for what it stands for. We are the premier group that champions freedom in this country. More people are joining the NRA than ever before. People realize that we're the good guys."
But that's not entirely true in Dallas, a largely Democratic city that has been haunted by gun violence and that Councilman Dwaine Caraway had urged the NRA to avoid.
Caraway joined protesters Thursday at City Hall to plan rallies and a "die-in" outside the convention center. They said demonstrations are expected to include relatives and classmates of the 17 students shot to death in February at their school in Parkland, Fla.
Caraway told the protesters they have the power to force NRA officials to negotiate gun control measures.
"They are across the street," he said. "But they must hear our voices. They must be at the table. They must not continue to be the bully."
He noted that Dallas was still reeling from the killing of a local police officer, 27-year-old Rogelio Santander, in a shooting last week at a Home Depot. Other officers were shot but survived.
"We still have two in the hospital with life-threatening injuries that will affect their lives, the rest of their lives," Caraway said. "People can't go to the Waffle House and eat breakfast without getting shot, not just in Dallas but across America."
The protesters included local pastors, activists and families. One protester,10-year-old Analese Briant Conway, recounted how a classmate who had bullied her threatened to bring a gun to their school in suburban Dallas this year. Since then, she has been home-schooled.
"I'm here to stand against the NRA and adults who choose their toys over my body," she said. "Their toys have rights, but what about me? The laws and poor school policies allowed me to feel unsafe getting an education."
Tension in the city has been building for weeks over the NRA meeting, and with the announcement that Trump would speak, some couldn't help but recall the darkest day in Dallas involving a gun: Nov. 22, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy was fatally shot in downtown Dealey Plaza.
Other ministers said the NRA convention prompted painful memories of the Black Lives Matter march they helped organize two years ago during which five local police officers were fatally shot.
"Officers were slain in our streets, blood running down the streets in downtown," said the Rev. Jeff Hood. "And President Trump is going to come to this city and talk about guns, how we need more people who have guns? … It is that type of thinking, that type of mentality, that led to the death of these five officers in this town."
Rallies in support of the NRA are also planned outside the convention center, gun rights activists said. Dallas police and sheriff's deputies had set up outside the convention center Thursday.
"People will take their cue from us as law enforcement," said Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown. "If we appear to have planned for it and we're calm, they will be too."
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, who hosted a nonpartisan group of local students discussing school safety ahead of the convention, said the city is not afraid to become the latest venue for America's debate about guns. He pointed out that protests after the 2016 killings of police remained peaceful.
"Our people choose dispassion and reason," he said. "And I think that's going to happen again."
