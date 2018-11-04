Advertisement
Essential Washington
By Maya Sweedler

Ammar Campa-Najjar gets a hand from Eric Garcetti in the conservative 50th District

Democratic candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar fires up volunteers with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti in Escondido on Saturday. (Maya Sweedler / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti stopped by Escondido to help Democratic congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar kick off his get out the vote push on Saturday. Campa-Najjar is challenging Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) for his seat in the conservative 50th Congressional District.

Recent polls have showed the gap narrowing between the 29-year-old first-time candidate and the five-term incumbent, who was indicted in August on charges of campaign finance violations. Hunter still holds a narrow lead, but it is within the margin of error.

In his remarks to the volunteers, who filled the cramped campaign headquarters, Garcetti spoke about the importance of an electing someone who values unity over self-preservation.

For two Democrats, a vote to protect healthcare and Social Security

Patricia Hayes, 58, left, and Michael Hayes, 63 of Buena Park. Both cast ballots for Gil Cisneros in the 39th District. (Christine Mai-Duc / Los Angeles Times)

Patricia and Michael Hayes came to a Sears parking lot in Buena Park to vote in person Saturday afternoon, their grandson Terrence in tow. Michael said the most important issues driving his congressional vote as a retiree were protecting Social Security, Healthcare, and Medicare. 

"There is a movement, I think on the Republican side to do away with it," he said. 

"Especially for people with pre-existing injuries," his wife, Patricia Hayes, chimed in.

Katie Porter's volunteers aim to send a Democrat to Congress from the district for the first time

Luka, who just turned 1, was ready to help mom Raisa Orleans knock on doors for candidate Katie Porter in the 45th Congressional District. (Victoria Kim / Los Angeles Times)

Saturday morning at the Tustin corporate office park headquarters of Katie Porter, volunteers ready to knock on doors ranged in age from a 1-year-old strapped to his mother, to a woman who said she was “old enough that I remember World War II.”

Britta Lindgren, who did not want to give her exact age other than to say she was in the last quadrant of her life, had driven an hour and half from her home in West L.A. to volunteer for Porter,  a first-time Democrat challenging Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Laguna Beach) in a district that has never sent a Democrat to Congress.

“I remember Hitler and Mussolini. I don’t want to be alarmist but it feels the same,” she said.

‘We are tired of being attacked’: Farmworkers and immigrant rights activists make a final push to flip the House

Cristina Escobedo, 41, and Cristal Reyes, 16, make a final push for Democrat Josh Harder by knocking on doors in the town of Ceres, Calif.

Immigrant rights advocates and farmworkers hit the streets early Saturday to get out the vote in the 10th Congressional District, where Republican Rep. Jeff Denham and Democrat Josh Harder are locked in one of the most intense races in California.

Denham, 51, has strong support from farmers who depend on farmworkers to pick their crops; the Turlock congressman has tried to toe the middle line on immigration. But members of the United Farm Workers union and United We Dream Action, a national immigrant rights group, are making a final push for Harder, contending that Denham mostly sides with his party on strict immigration policies that hurt their communities.

Out in Ceres, south of Modesto, Cristina Escobedo, 41, and Cristal Reyes, 16, had talked to nearly 20 people before noon. A volunteer with United Farm Workers, Escobedo has harvested almonds and grapes for two decades and fought for farmworkers’ rights for five.

He hadn't worked a campaign since handing out 'I Like Ike' signs, but he's here for Rep. Mimi Walters

Marylee and Grayson Sanders made hundreds of calls to voters in an effort to reelect Rep. Mimi Walters and keep GOP control of the House. (Victoria Kim / Los Angeles Times)

It’s been a few years since Marylee and Grayson Sanders have volunteered for political campaigns — her last was for the younger Bush, his for Eisenhower, passing out “I like Ike” signs in the 1950s.

Saturday morning, they spent hours making hundreds of calls at the Irvine campaign headquarters of Rep. Mimi Walters, trying to get voters out to the polls to keep her in office and hold on to Republican control of the House.

Marylee, 74, said she was motivated to get involved after the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings because she felt the then-nominee to the Supreme Court was treated unfairly. She said she wasn’t a fan of President Trump’s way of expressing himself but supported his policies, including scaling back business regulations and restricting immigration.

'America First without apology'

Harkey soldiers on in her reelection bid despite a lack of support from her party

(Dakota Smith / Los Angeles Times)

Addressing supporters who gathered in her campaign office parking lot Friday in Carlsbad, Republican candidate Diane Harkey bemoaned the state of the race for California's 49th Congressional District. She told the crowd that she'd gotten no financial support from the national Republican Party in her race against Democrat Mike Levin to replace the retiring Darrell Issa.

"If the seat goes, so goes Orange County," Harkey told the small crowd, urging them to vote.

"Turnout is crucial. Turnout is crucial because we are neck in neck. Shouldn't be, but we are."

Knocking on the wrong door

Hitting the streets in the Central Valley

By Maya Sweedler  and

Voters are already streaming to polls in record numbers, with both sides seeking clues on outcome

Voters across the country have been crowding into polling places and mailing in ballots in numbers rarely seen in an off-year election, pointing toward a possible record turnout for Tuesday’s contest and leaving operatives from across the political spectrum trying to read tea leaves to figure out what it means.

